LCSO: Man shoots, kills self during confrontation with authorities

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after shooting and killing himself during a confrontation with law enforcement on Aug. 9.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the man the suspected driver in a vehicle chase with drug task force agents. LCSO said the agents lost contact with the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was found and witnesses told investigators the man ran into the wood line behind Oakwood Apartment, the sheriff's office said.

LCSO said when the man was found and confronted, he fired a single shot, killing himself.

The man will be identified pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff's office said.

