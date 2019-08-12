Rocky Top woman accused of setting fire to home with children inside

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of setting fire a residence that had two children and an adult inside.

Sharon Lee Braden, 48, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection to an incident that occurred in June at a residence on Offutt Road.

A witness claimed he saw Braden start a fire at a home on Offutt Road, and she fled when he approached her.

Three people, including two children, were inside the home at the time and evacuated safely, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the witness said Braden approached him again several days later at a Rocky Top market and told him he "should have let Mr. Cox burn in the fire."

The witness said he told Braden there were two children in the home, and the witness claimed Braden replied, "They aren't no kin to me."

The arrest, the release said, was a result of an investigation conducted by Detective Sean Flynn.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said, “Detective Flynn did a great job on this case. His hard work resulted in removing a very dangerous person off our streets."

Braden is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $260,000 bond.

