54 animals rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Tennessee home

Animal Rescue Corps, a nonprofit animal protection organization, rescued 54 animals reportedly living in deplorable conditions in Henderson County.

Crews said 40 dogs and 14 cats were found in dilapidated enclosures, running loose around the trash-strewn property and in the West Tennessee home.

Many of the dogs showed signs of severe mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites, eye infections and several open wounds.

Reports stated extremely high ammonia levels in the home required rescuers to wear protective respirators before they could enter. All of the animals have been surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps by the homeowner.

“With temperatures dropping to the low twenties, these dogs could die from exposure,” said ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “Their body conditions are poor and they're suffering from mange, leaving them without any protection from the cold. Time was of the essence.”

ARC officials said each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatment. ARC will provide daily care until the animals can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations.

An Amazon wish list has been set for the rescue's most needed items.

