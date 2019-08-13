ACSO: Man dead after possible drowning

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at Bull Run Park on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at Bull Run Park a 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Investigators said the victim was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, and the body has been sent to the medical examiner's office.

