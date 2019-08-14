NC man charged after wife dies in vehicle crash

A Mecklenburg County man has been charged after his wife died earlier this week on an Eastern Carolina highway.

Mordekhay Cudykier is facing misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to stop for a stop sign charges.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Monday at Riggs Road and Smith Road near Hubert.

They say Cudykier was on Riggs Road and didn't stop at the intersection. An oncoming vehicle hit the man's car on the passenger's side, killing Ayala Cudykier.

The 62-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash. Cudykier, another passenger in his car, along with two people in the other car were also injured.

