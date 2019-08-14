UGA screening incoming freshmen for mental health issues

The University of Georgia announced it will screen all incoming freshmen for mental health issues.

According to WMAZ, 7,000 freshmen are getting the mandatory screenings, and they happen right as students check in.

UGA said it hopes to shift campus culture and believes the screenings will help students transition.

UGA student Scott Eisenburg said the event will have 14 different booths with organizers who talk to incoming students about what they're worried about.

"It could be about sexual assault, binge drinking, homework, making friends, workload," he listed. "They're all interacting with peers."

WMAZ reported this is the first year the school has ever done an activity like this.

