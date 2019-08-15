Wife indicted for attempted murder in stabbing of husband

A Greenback woman was indicted for attempted first degree murder, the Office of the District Attorney General announced.

Leslie W. Myers was indicted on attempted first degree murder after investigators said she stabbed her husband in April 2019.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, 911 received a call on April 7 around 3 a.m. from a woman reporting a domestic situation off of Highway 95 in Greenback.

Deputies responded to the scene, and, at the same time, 911 received a call from the same address from a man saying his wife had stabbed him.

Investigators said Myers was at the scene trying to leave in a vehicle. Officials found the victim, her husband, and said he had been stabbed multiple times and "appeared to have lost a significant amount of blood."

On August 15, the DA's office announced she had been indicted for charges relating to that incident including attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. The DA's office said she had two additional counts brought against her for an incident her husband said occurred in November 2018.

Myers has an arraignment set for August 19.

