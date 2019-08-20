Suspect known as 'Milk Man' arrested on drug charges in Hawkins Co.

Investigators arrested a suspect known as the Milk Man on drug charges, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said.

A release from HCSO said the Green County Sheriff's Office assisted in executing a search warrant on Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap on August 20.

The target of the investigation, officials said, was Michael Chad Meyers, 37, also known as MILK MAN. Investigators said a search warrant executed in June 2019 found Myers in possession of methamphetamine and firearms. He was arrested, but investigators said Myers "continued to be a source of supply of Methamphetamine to both Greene and Hawkins Counties."

On August 20, investigators said they found 1.065 kilograms of meth and about $3,992.

Myers was taken into custody for the sale and delivery of meth.

