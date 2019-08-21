Nashville murder suspect found on UT campus

Local officials with the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and the University of Tennessee Police Department helped capture a Nashville murder suspect, a release from the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The release said 25-year-old Jyshon Forbes was apprehended on August 21 at the University of Tennessee campus in relation to a robbery and homicide that occurred in Nashville on February 20, 2018.

Investigators said Shamar "Fifty" Lewis was shot and killed in an apartment complex in February 2018. Forbes and two others were indicted for the homicide.

Forbes was transported to the Knox County Detention Facility for processing and extradition to Davidson County.

