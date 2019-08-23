Smoky Mountain Winterfest to be delayed for first time in 30 years

Sevier County leaders announced they'll delay the start of Smoky Mountain Winterfest this year.

The three cities have decided to hold off turning on the 15 million winter lights until later in November, not the first week as they've done for the past 29 years.

City leaders said this comes after many businesses wanted to enjoy fall a little longer. Many businesses argued that they spent a lot of money on fall decorations and wanted customers to enjoy them longer.

Pigeon Forge's Director of Tourism said the change comes because fall lasts longer.

"Over the last two years, you've had fall decorations and winter decorations, sort of sends a confusing message. So the three cities got together and decided that we would be better off pushing the lights back," said Leon Downey, City of Pigeon Forge tourism director.

Pigeon Forge said they will have a community celebration in December, and does not plan on a Winterfest kickoff event this year.

The holiday light display ends sooner as well, Winterfest will end just after Valentine's Day in 2020.

