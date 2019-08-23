High school game brings man, medic crew who rescued him together

A high school football game brought together a man and the men who helped rescue him nearly a month ago.

Rural Metro posted a special tribute to a medic crew on August 23.

According to the post, Foster Yates had an accident in his home nearly six weeks ago. Rural Metro said he had an accident in his crawl space.

A Rural Metro medic crew, James Naylor and Marcos Garcia, arrived on scene and helped him out, getting him to the hospital safely.

On Friday night, Yates was surprised that the same medic crew who rescued him was at the Halls vs. Gibbs football game.

"You never know who you'll run into at a Halls/Gibbs football game!" Rural Metro said.

