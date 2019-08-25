This weekend's Worldwide Box Office numbers are in, Universal Studios takes the spotlight

Grab the popcorn, Comscore announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 25, 2019.

The list is compiled by the company’s theatrical measurement services.

The top 3 worldwide weekend box office estimates are:

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Universal - $128.5M

2. Lion King, The - Disney - $38.1M

3. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - Sony - $33.0M

The top 3 domestic weekend box office estimates:

1. Angel Has Fallen - Lionsgate - $21.2M

2. Good Boys - Universal - $11.8M

3. Overcomer - Sony - $8.2M

