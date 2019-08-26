200 arrested in West Tennessee crime bust

More than 200 people were arrested in West Tennessee following an investigation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant and U.S. Marshall Jeffrey Holt announced the results of “Bluff City Blues” Monday. The operation focused on identifying and arresting violent fugitives, targeting violent gang activity and collecting intelligence. Law enforcement efforts took place primarily in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee.

Between Aug. 12 and 23, 214 people were arrested for various crimes, including homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, arson, drug distribution, illegal gun crimes and failure to register as sex offenders.

Those arrested include 79 identified gang members, 65 individuals wanted for aggravated assault, 34 for homicide, 69 for weapons offenses and 40 for drug offenses. Thirteen registered sex offenders were also found to be in violation.

Law enforcement officers seized 28 firearms; about 771.9 grams of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and crack; $17,240 in U.S. currency; and recovered four stolen vehicles.

Agencies that participated in Operation “Bluff City Blues” include: U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, U.S. Probation Service, Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Madison County District Attorney General’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Highway Patrol (Jackson and Memphis offices).

