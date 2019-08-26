Officer injured following officer-involved shooting on Merchant Drive

Officials said an officer was injured following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 26.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to 1716 Merchant Drive around 5:39 p.m. on Monday evening.

According to KPD, officers responded to the area for a hit-and-run investigation. While there, an officer and a suspect got into a "physical altercation."

The officer fired shots, KPD said. The officer was injured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The suspect was killed.

