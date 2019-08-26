Multiple East Tenn. school districts report lead in water

Schools in Tennessee are now not only required to test the water your kids are drinking, but notify you within five days if those results are over a safe limit for lead.

Water fountain / Source: Photo: Pixabay/MGN

So far the state has reports from 30 school districts, most of them tested this summer. In East Tennessee, multiple districts report lead in the water. Some counties don't report individual schools or water sources.

State Representative Rick Staples said he's looking forward to every parent to know what their kids are drinking.

"The fact that Knox County came compliant with what the law states, shows that they trying to do the right thing by our children. I'm glad to see them doing that," he said.

Which districts have reported lead? Alcoa, Cumberland, Knox, Roane, Anderson and Blount are places that have reported lead issues.

In Alcoa, 22 unsafe water faucets were found, including an ice maker in a cafeteria.

In Cumberland County, three hand washing sinks appeared to have lead.

The most issues in East Tennessee so far are reported in Roane County, more than 50 faucets or water sources found with unsafe lead levels. They will be shut off, replaced and retested.

Representative Staples said his goal is to keep what happened in Flint, Michigan from ever happening in Tennessee.

"Government works best for people when we're proactive and not reactive. We never want to see something like the episode that took place in flint here in the state of Tennessee so having this mechanism now in place and operational will put us ahead."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.