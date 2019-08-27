Tenn. police officer arrested for assaulting compliant person

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a Westmoreland Police Officer was charged with assault after reportedly hitting a compliant person.

Amanda Lynn Wolfe turned herself into authorities on August 27 and was charged with one count of assault in connection to an incident that reportedly occurred on August 7.

TBI said that a person with active warrants exited a vehicle during a traffic stop and fled on foot. TBI said the man, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, was apprehended and handcuffed after a brief chase.

Investigators said that while the man was "handcuffed and compliant," Wolfe repeatedly struck him in the back.

Wolfe was booked into Sumner County Jail and was released on her own recognizance.

