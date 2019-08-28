Family flame sparks three generations of firefighters in Seymour

While some little boys played with toy fire trucks, Bryson Dykes played with real ones.

Firefighting is a family affair for these men in Seymour / Source: WVLT news

"What other kid can say they went trick or treating in a fire engine? I've been blessed with that," Dykes said.

It's in his blood. He's one of four members of the Dykes family who worked at the Seymour Volunteer Fire Station No. 1.

"My dad, Glenn Dykes, and I have a brother who is a firefighter...myself and my son," Jeff Dykes, Bryson's father, said.

For more than 30 years, they all have their own reasons for joining.

"Mostly, because I wanted to be a better fireman than my dad was. We like to one up each other when we can," Byrson said.

They have to find light to make up for the dark days.

"It's a call you're never really ready for," Jeff said.

Their major last call together was when one child drowned and another sent to the hospital in critical condition. The mother of the children was recently sentenced to jail.

It's not an easy job. They have each other to get through the bad and good.

"We have fun doing our job. We can be mad at each other one second, but as soon as that tone goes off, it's game on," Byrson said.

A family flame that hasn't been put out.

