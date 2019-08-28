White groundhog spotted in Johnson City

A Johnson City woman spotted an unusual critter on the side of the road.

According to WJHL, Mandy Fisher sent multiple photographs of the creature on Wednesday.

WJHL reported the groundhog could be albino or leucistic, meaning there's a partial loss of pigmentation.

Mandy said she took the pictures on Free Hill Road, "I've seen one before about a mile or so away over near Gray Station...but that was many years ago."

