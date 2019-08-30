Reward for information on attack of KPD officer goes up

Investigators have upped the award for information on the 2018 attack of Knoxville Police Department officer B.K. Hardin to $28,400 with a pledge of $5,000 from the Knoxville Office of the FBI.

Hardin was attacked while directing traffic for a UT football game on November 17, 2018. He was directing traffic at the intersection of 17th Street and Clinch Avenue when a male suspect ran up from behind and struck him with a hammer or tire iron. The suspect fled west on Clinch Avenue from 17th Street.

Hardin needed surgery for the injuries he sustained and was released a few days afterwards.

Investigators have no suspects in the attack nearly a year later. Police said witnesses described the attacker as a man, clean-shaven, between 25-30 years old, weighs about 160 pounds and was approximately 6-feet tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-7212.

