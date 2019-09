Knoxville Police investigators are working to identify the white male suspect who attempted to break into the change machines at the Sparkle Clean Car Wash on Central Avenue Pike on August 13, 2019.

Police say the suspect and vehicle are pictured in surveillance images.

Police as if you have any info to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov

