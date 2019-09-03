Sheryl Crow feels 'liberated' by saying goodbye to the album

Rocker Sheryl Crow said she feels "liberated" as she says goodbye to the full-length album format and is going out with a star-studded bang.

"Threads," out last Friday, features more than 20 artists, many of whom influenced her career, including Keith Richards, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Sting and Eric Clapton. Crow also is uplifting a new generation of rockers, especially women, by including artists like St. Vincent, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile.

Crow said that she'll still be recording and touring, but she doesn't want to be constrained by the structure and demands of making an album.

