Loudon Co. Courthouse restoration to be fully covered by insurance

It has been months since one of the oldest courthouses in the state went up in flames.

To many residents, the Loudon County Courthouse doesn't look much different than it did the day after it caught fire back on April 23.

"It's very trying on our patience," long-time Loudon resident Sarah Bivens said.

She said it's hard to pass the historic courthouse after it burned.

"It's been four months, and we've waited," Bivens said."We think we will see some action, and we haven't. The courthouse still looks like it did the night of the fire."

Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw said they've been working daily behind the scenes lining up repairs.

"It's been that process the negotiating, the trying to find the suitable engineers, architects, companies that are going to come in clean and saving the historic documents," Bradshaw said.

The county recently found out from their insurance company they have blanket coverage for the restoration.

"Our policy may say $2.1 million, but ultimately we're insured for whatever it takes to bring the building back up," Bradshaw said.

He said the current plan is to build a new annex along to the river to host court and other county offices. That will cost tax payers seven million dollars not covered by insurance. The restored courthouse would become an event space or library.

Bradshaw says people should start seeing more activity at the courthouse in the coming weeks, as they add a temporary roof and start dealing with toxic black mold inside the courthouse.

