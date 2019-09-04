Tenn. woman arrested after veteran's body found inside closet

Memphis police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday for the murder of a man neighbors say was a veteran, as well as being charged with abuse of a corpse. The victim was found dead on Friday.

“He a decent guy," said a neighbor who did not want to disclose his name.

He says the man found dead in a home near the medical district never gave anyone a problem.

“Basically he literally walked to the store and walked back. That was it."

A police report identified the victim as Stephen Carter.

Neighbors also say he was always with his dog rolling around in the grass at Delmar Lema Place where the victim lived.

Another neighbor who did not want to show his face said the victim, who was found dead Friday, was evicted from his home in the complex and moved in with 26-year-old Tkeyah Fullilove.

She is accused of first-degree murder in his death as well as abuse of a corpse. Police found the body decomposing inside a plastic tote in a closet.

Neighbors say they had not seen the victim for a week or so before his death.

“His body stayed in there for two weeks and the odor was smelling," said another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

One neighbor said Fullilove recently started following the victims friends who would get his mail saying she would actually get it.

“I don’t see how she lived in there smelling that odor and he was in there dead," he said.

According to arrest reports, Fullilove has a history of domestic assault involving her parents and brother beginning in 2013 to 2015. A police affidavit says she told officers that she was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

At this point police have not released the name of the victim or a motive for his murder. Even though it has been ruled a homicide, it has not been released how he died

