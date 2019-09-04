Local company behind Garth Brooks' shows prepares for Neyland concert

If any event can fill Neyland Stadium, it's a Garth Brooks concert coming in November. At least that's what a local business owner said.

Garth Brooks performs at Notre Dame./(WVLT)

"Garth can sell out anywhere, anytime, and he knows that, so he likes challenges," Michael Strickland said.

Now Garth's taking on a new challenge, packing Neyland Stadium this fall.

"This could be the biggest concert anywhere in the United States," Strickland said. "That's the challenge to him, to do what's never been done before, to a scale that's never been done."

To do it, he relies on a team that's been by his side since he first made it big, Bandit Lites based in Knoxville. Michael Strickland started the lighting company decades ago.

"He had a napkin, and on that napkin he had this ginormous lighting system drawn up, that he was going to have," Strickland said. "It was bigger than anything KISS had ever had. We kind of laughed at it, and thought that will never happen. A year later we're standing in Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas with Garth, and here's this ginormous lighting system over his head."

Strickland said playing a venue like Neyland comes with one big challenge, access to the field is tough.

Strickland said it will take five or six days to set up all of Brooks' equipment, but for him it will all be worth it to see him push the limit once again.

"When the lights go down, and our lights come up, you hear the roar of the crowd the endorphins start rushing cause you know you're a part of that," Strickland said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.