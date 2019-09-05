Tennessee fan's pet squirrel shows off his Volunteer pride

A Knoxville man is making headlines with his pet squirrel Sinan.

Saed Awad found Sinan abandoned and took in the animal as a rescue. Shortly after he began to dress Sinan up to show off their Tennessee pride.

"Everyday people say 'so what are we going to see today or what is he doing today' so it's become a story. Everyone tries to see what he's doing, and everyday we try different things seeing people smile," Awad said.

One day he hopes to be able to release Sinan, but until then, he will keep dressing him up and posting him on Instagram.

