Police: Woman accused of assaulting disabled student on playground

A Wolfe County woman was arrested Thursday on a charge of child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, police said Brenda Stamper intentionally pulled or dragged a disabled student across the playground with her hands.

This apparently happened because the student did not want to return to the classroom after recess. Police said the child had visible injuries on their buttocks from the incident, which happened on August 28.

Stamper was charged with fourth-degree assault - child abuse. She was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.

