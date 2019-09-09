Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Knox County business

On September 9, investigators and first responders were called to a traffic incident on Maynardville Highway.

Dispatch said crews were sent to 6936 Maynardville Highway, at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store on Monday night.

According to Rural Metro, the incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. Rural Metro said the driver may have experienced some sort of medical event.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Investigators said the store was heavily damaged, but there was no one inside at the time of the incident.

