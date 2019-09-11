Storm leaves path of destruction in Sioux Falls, SD

A storm that came through Sioux Falls late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning damaged several buildings throughout Sioux Falls.

Several buildings on the Avera Heart Hospital campus were damaged in the storm. Avera spokesperson Michelle Pellman said one patient suffered an injury, but it was not life-threatening.

The Advance Auto Parts in Sioux Falls is heavily damaged with tree debris surrounding the building. There are multiple reports of downed power lines as well throughout the city.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is asking the public to stay at home or wherever they are. There is too much debris throughout the city on the roads.

As of 2:30 a.m., around 9,000 people around Sioux Falls are without power, according to the Xcel Energy outage map.

The National Weather Service said a spotter visually confirmed a tornado in Sioux Falls. Damage assessors will determine if any others touched down later Wednesday morning.

