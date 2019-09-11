Tenn. rep talks gun control following committee passage of three bills

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) discussed three gun control bills passed out of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) thinks the three bills passed by his committee will go far in curbing mass shootings. (Source: Gray DC)

The bills look to instill red flag laws nationwide, ban high capacity magazines, and prohibit those convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from possessing firearms, accomplished through background checks.

WVLT News spoke to Knoxville city council and mayoral candidates about red flag laws and other gun-related issues. Get that story here.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.