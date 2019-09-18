Alabama student with special needs left on bus most of day, school says

A Birmingham high school student with special needs was left on a school bus unattended for most of the school day.

Birmingham City Schools spokesman Craig Williams released this statement in response to WBRC’s inquiries:

A contract bus service utilized by Birmingham City Schools (BCS) has informed the district that a high school student with special needs was left unattended on a bus throughout the duration of the school day. The student’s parents were notified, and a BCS administrator is with the student and the student’s family.

The safety of our students is paramount. The district is working with the contract bus service to conduct a full investigation and review safety measures in an effort to avoid similar situations in the future.

The district is not at liberty to discuss students’ personal health information.

WBRC has not confirmed which school the student attends.

