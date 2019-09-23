Local family's newborn diagnosed with rare condition

The joy of a newborn baby comes with news that an East Tennessee family will be constantly fighting for that baby's survival.

Baby Archer suffers from a rare genetic disorder. / Source: (Archer' Coyote Fry's Fight Facebook)

The family of newborn Archer Fry savors each moment with their baby. Grandmother Tina Fry said, "He is so cute. He is the sweetest baby."

The Fry family said they are blessed with Archer, bu they are also facing an extraordinary challenge. A newborn screening found Archer has a rare genetic disorder.

"His blood work showed there was something wrong," Tina said.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital Genetics Doctor Austin Hamm helped make the diagnosis. "Peroxisomal biogenesis disorder. In that past that was also known as Zellweger spectrum disorder because there's a handful of related conditions," he said.

The family said the early screening helped everyone work together to help Archer survive.

Dr. Hamm said, "I would strongly recommend that anyone has a newborn baby undergo the newborn."

Archer's family prays for good moments as well as a cure. "It may not come in time to help Archer, but I would love to see it save other babies," Tina said.

