The Latest: At UN, Trump to say US 'does not seek conflict'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump at the United Nations (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is planning to tell the United Nations General Assembly that the United States "does not seek conflict with any other nation" as tensions with Iran rise.

Trump will make his annual address to the world body on Tuesday and will try to square his go-it-alone foreign policy approach with calls for a multinational response to Iran's escalating aggression.

The Republican president says in excerpts released by the White House that the United States desires "peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all." But he says he "will never fail to defend America's interests."

Trump also will make a case for sovereignty and border security, again prioritizing individual nations' self-determination over alliances and globalization.

___

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump goes before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to try to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.

While Trump wants allies to join the U.S. in further isolating Iran, he also seems to be holding to his go-it-alone strategy of using economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to give up its nuclear program and stop attacks that are rattling the Middle East.

On Monday, the president praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a new deal to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear pact from which Trump walked away. The president also said he appreciated the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has suggested Trump meet with the Iranian president.