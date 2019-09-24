North Carolina deputy lauded for buying disabled woman's gas

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy is receiving praise on social media for buying a tank of gasoline for a disabled woman who didn't have enough money to fill up her car.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County sheriff's deputy Chris Owen said he was checking on security at a Sheetz convenience store in Winston-Salem around 3 a.m. Sunday when a woman asked him to pump her gas.

Owen, a seven-year veteran of the department, said the woman gave him $8. But he figured that wasn't enough to get her where she needed to go, so he put the nearly $39 purchase on his credit card and gave the woman her money back.

By Tuesday afternoon, Owen's story had more than 8,000 reactions and 1,200 shares on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.