Video captures Gatlinburg restaurant workers' close call with bear

Employees at The Peddler Steakhouse in Gatlinburg are no strangers to bears, and video captured of an incident involving a bear and two workers shows just how true that is.

Employees at a Gatlinburg restaurant have a close call with a black bear / Source: Jody Lowe

Video provided by Jody Lowe shows one employee sitting outside the restaurant. Just a few seconds in, the video shows another employee run and jump for cover as a big black bear rounds the corner. Lowe posted the video to Twitter on September 24.

Lowe said the employees "got an up close and personal meeting with an absolute monstrous black bear."

Gatlinburg, its residents and its visitors are accustomed to sightings of bears; however, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds everyone that bears should be "treated as wild animals, whether in residential or backcountry areas."

TWRA offers guidelines on how to coexist with them:

- Never feed or approach bears

- Alter your route of travel if you see a bear from a distance

- When camping in bear country, keep all food stored in a vehicle and away from tents

To learn more about coexisting with bears, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.