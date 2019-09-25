Student flown to Knoxville hospital for vaping-related illness

The Director of Monroe County Schools confirmed a student at an area high school was flown to a Knoxville hospital for vaping-related illness.

Director of Schools DeAnna McClendon said the student, who attends Sequoyah High School, was transported to the hospital by LifeStar on September 25.

The director released a statement:

"We are greatly saddened as a school community to report that one of our Sequoyah High School students was transported earlier today by LifeStar to a hospital in the Knoxville area. It was reported this medical emergency was due to vaping."

" Because U.S. Surgeon General has declared teen vaping to be a nationwide epidemic, Monroe County Schools will launch a full educational campaign to make students, parents, and faculty aware of the dangers of vaping.

We ask that parents please talk to your children and check their backpacks and rooms for these devices. We are worried that students do not understand how dangerous they are and may experiment with them due to a lack of understanding."

As of September 19, the Tennessee Department of Health had 26 cases of vaping-related illnesses. One of those illnesses was in Knox County. The Monroe County student would bring that to at least 27.

Juul, the nation's largest e-cigarette maker, has announced it will stop advertising its electronic cigarettes in the U.S. as illnesses and teen vaping have exploded.

To keep track of the number of vaping-related illnesses reported in Tennessee, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.