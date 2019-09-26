Fort Riley soldier faces new charges for allegedly sharing bomb-making instructions

The Fort Riley soldier accused of sharing bomb making instructions on social media has been indicted on more charges in federal court.

According to the grand jury indictment, Army Specialist Jarrett William Smith is charged with two counts of distributing explosives Information and one count of threatening interstate communication.

He was originally arrested on a single count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

The indictment alleges that Smith was giving out bomb-making plans, including six-step instructions for construction of an explosive, and gave out plans to make improvised napalm.

The third count claims he also used a commutation device in Kansas to tell someone in Michigan about targeting someone’s home and threatened to set it on fire. The name of the possible victim was not listed, but shows the initials D.H.

Previously released arresting affidavits showed Smith wanted to cause “chaos” by giving instructions on how to destroy a local news station and nearby cell towers, as well as killing members of Antifa and targeting a major news network.

Smith is set to be back in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

