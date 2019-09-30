KPD officers growing beards, supporting charitable causes

If you see Knoxville Police Department officers out with full beards, don't be surprised. While the department typically prohibits officers from having beards, the last three months of 2019 officers will be growing beards for charitable causes.

Beginning on October 1, Knoxville police officers who want a beard will be allowed to in return for donations each month of participation.

According to a release from KPD, during October, all proceeds from "OctoBeard" will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Money collected during No Shave November will be divided between the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

KPD said funds raised in December will go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

To donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, go here.

To donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, go here.

To donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, go here.

To donate to ETCH, go here.

