How is the heat impacting business in the Smokies?

Every year thousands of people travel to East Tennessee to experience the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains in the fall season, but so far, the area hasn't experienced fall temperatures or fall looks.

How is that impacting area businesses that depend on tourism?

Tourists in the area told WVLT News that, while they expected "comfortable" temperatures, they didn't think they'd be "sneaking in stores" to get a taste of air conditioning.

A group visiting the mountains said one of their big wishes is to see the leaves change beautiful colors. Now, you can see a few leaves changing, but not in large numbers.

One business in Sevier County said while tourists hope for the changing leaves to make their experience great, the heat has kept his business hopping.

"We're typically selling a lot more coffee drinks. We have a cold menu and a hot menu, so we're still selling 99 percent of our stuff from the cold menu," Goran Ariston said.

Even with the concern about a late fall, hotels are still getting booked, meaning tourist season is right on track.

