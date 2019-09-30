Sevier County man captures video of injured bear

A Sevier County man is wondering how he can help after capturing video of an injured bear on his property.

Source: Timothy Carver

Timothy Carver posted surveillance video of a black bear limping around his property on social media on September 25.

Carver believes the animal is injured and wants to help.

He said he contacted TWRA about the issue. WVLT News has reached out to see if the agency has managed to come in contact with the bear.

