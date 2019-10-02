"We could feel the heat:" Woman records vehicle fire in Cades Cove

Usually, it's the local wildlife that draws eyes and stops vehicles in Cades Cove, but on Wednesday it was another vehicle.

Lori Tomblin said she was driving in Cades Cove on Oct. 2 when she came upon a vehicle fire at around 1:10 p.m.

They "came up on the car already burning, and we were hurried thru to get the route cleared for emergency personnel."

Tomblin said "you could feel the heat inside our vehicle as we quickly passed by."

Tomblin said emergency personnel were responding to the incident as they went by. As a result of the fire, the loop was closed for several hours, but there were no injuries, according to GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soeh.

"We had a lot of great" first responders, Soehn said.

Crew members investigated to make sure no embers were still lit, Soehn said.

