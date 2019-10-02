Charges pending after threat to Monroe Co. middle school, officials say

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:16 PM, Oct 02, 2019

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Monroe County Schools said a person was taken into custody after an alleged threat to an area middle school.

The school system said on Facebook that administrators with the Madisonville Middle School were notified about a social media post involving a weapon and a threat to the school on Wednesday evening.

According to the post, law enforcement officials responded immediately, located a suspect and took them into custody.

The school system said charges are pending.

