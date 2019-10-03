Knoxville mom reunited with son's lost toy years after his death

Years after her son's death, a Knoxville mom said she received a sign from him.

Candy Scarbrough said a day before what would've been her son's 14th birthday, she received her son's lost Elmo toy.

“It just felt like a message from him," Scarbrough told Inside Edition.

Scarbrough told Inside Edition her son Tucker was born in 2005 with multiple heart defects, but he lived a happy life in between doctor appointments and surgeries until he was three-years-old. At age three, Scarbrough said her son suffered a stroke and died from complications several months later.

She said while he was alive, Tucker and his Elmo toy, which he called "Melmo," were inseparable.

“Tucker had his Elmo that he always took everywhere with him and he became kind of a comfort buddy for him,” Scarbrough said. “He came to all of our doctor’s visits and hospital visits with him.”

Scarbrough told Inside Edition she took Tucker to a "Sesame Street" photo shoot at J.C. Penney, and that's where the family lost Tucker's Elmo toy.

She said they eventually replaced the toy with one they found on eBay, and Scarbrough didn't think much of it over the years until she posted a picture of Tucker from that same photo shoot to Facebook.

Scarbrough said after she posted the photo a friend reached out to her and told her she used to work at that same photo studio Tucker had his picture taken at, and she remembered a child leaving their Elmo toy behind.

When no one came back to the studio to claim the toy, the woman told Scarbrough she used it to bring kids joy while having their pictures taken for years.

“To know that through all these years, even though he wasn’t physically here, something of his was touching hearts and making kids smile, that’s thrilling,” Scarbrough said. “I think it would bring him great joy.”

Scarbrough said the woman kept the toy even after she left her job at J.C. Penney and asked her if she would like to pick the toy up on the day before Tucker's birthday.

“It was the last thing on my mind and it was overwhelmingly wonderful,” she said. “It was so amazing, the timing.”

Inside Edition reported "Melmo" sits on a shelf with toys from all of Scarbrough's other children as a reminder of Tucker's life.

