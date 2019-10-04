FAFSA open, here's what you need to know

FAFSA forms are required to be filled out for students to receive Pell Grant or Subsidized loans.

It's that time of year where high school seniors start filling out the FAFSA form to get financial aid.

Students will be asked to create a username and a four digit pin number for the application process.

FAFSA forms need to be filled out every year a student is in college, so make sure to remember the username and pin.

As for registering for the application, the sooner the better for students.

FAFSA only has so much allotted money so when it is all awarded there is no chance for aid.

FAFSA is not used just for Pell Grant or subsidized loans.

"We're also finding that some scholarships that are not financial need based require this as a step to being eligible and being able to apply for the scholarship," said Headland High School Career Coach Amanda Hardy.

Many local high schools will have FAFSA events where a counselor and career coach will assist students.

The deadline to fill out an application is not until June 30th, but funds may run out before then.

Students can apply at FAFSA's website.

