Tenn. teen charged in death of niece

A Tennessee teenager has been arrested in the death of her four-month-old niece, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Abbie-Louise Buckley was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse following the death of her niece. Investigators said Buckley was babysitting the child when she shook and threw her against a wall when the baby wouldn't stop crying.

Police said Buckley called 911 when the baby lost consciousness.

Investigators said the baby had died by the time paramedics arrived.

Buckley is currently being held in the Stewart County Jail without bond.

