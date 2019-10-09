Google: Knoxville's top costume is...

Halloween is just around the corner and that means people are gearing up to dress up and get candy.

Google recently released its report on the top Halloween costume searches in the nation, and it included information narrowed down to city and state.

So, what is Knoxville's top costume search?

It's Spider-man!

Knoxville isn't the only superhero friendly city in Tennessee. Spider-man was also the top choice for Nashville, while Chattanooga seemed to prefer witches and Jackson had a taste for the undead.

Nationally, the top costume searches were:

1. IT

2. Witch

3. Spider-man

4. Dinosaur

5. Descendants

6. Clown

7. Fortnite

8. Chucky

9. 1980s

10. Unicorn

Most searched couples costumes :

1. Lilo and Stitch

2. Bonnie and Clyde

3. Cosmo and Wanda

4. Adam and Eve

5. Cheech and Chong.

Go here and here to see Google's full report.

