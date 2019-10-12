California power shutdowns raise air pollution worries

Power shutdowns intended to prevent more devastating California wildfires are raising concerns about another environmental threat: air pollution.

Utilities temporarily halted service to more than 2 million people this week, fearing high winds would knock down power lines and ignite infernos.

That led many hospitals, businesses and others to fire up standby generators, some fueled with diesel and gasoline that spew toxic emissions.

Some officials say that could further harm California's already poor air quality.

They say it's too early to know how significant the effects could be.

But the need to consider environmental impacts of blackouts is a new wrinkle for policymakers and planners dealing with a constant threat of catastrophic fires and more extreme weather due to climate change.

