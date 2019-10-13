10-year-old dies after being ejected from festival ride

Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died after plunging from an amusement park ride at a harvest festival in southern New Jersey over the weekend.

State police say troopers were called to the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County after the girl was "ejected" from a Wisdom Super Sizzler "Extreme" ride Saturday evening. Police say the girl was airlifted to Cooper University hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause and circumstances of her death remain under investigation.

The festival said on its website that rides were provided by Skelly's Amusements. The company said on Facebook page that it was "absolutely heartbroken" by the death and cooperating with investigators.

Festival organizers say rides and games are temporarily closed pending a state inspection of rides. Sunday's parade was canceled, but other scheduled events are continuing.

