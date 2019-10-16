8 reasons why Vol fans can feel superior to Alabama fans

The Vols football team is set to face off against Alabama this coming weekend.

It's been a tough rivalry the last 12 years. The Vols have had no wins against Nick Saban. In light of that, Saturday Down South, an online publication, put out 20 reasons why Tennessee fans can still feel superior to Alabama fans.

WVLT News took them and narrowed the list down to eight:

1. Vol fans get to tailgate on boats with the Vol Navy.

2. If Peyton Manning decides to coach college football, he's probably coming to Rocky Top.

3. We hired Lane Kiffin before he was a running joke. He even makes fun of himself sometimes.

4. Wearing UT orange makes it impossible to blend in with other teams or fans.

5. Tennessee fans can be happy about the successes of other Vol teams.

6. Everyone around the country knows Rocky Top.

7. We're not going to be accused of cheating.

8. No one can consider Tennessee fans bandwagon fans.

Read Saturday Down South's full list here.

