Police: Woman concocted raccoon story to cover up shooting boyfriend

A Dothan, Alabama woman faces domestic violence charges after allegedly shooting her boyfriend, then turning the gun on herself in an effort to cover up the crime.

Police believe 37-year old Catherine Fernandez lied to them when she claimed she intended to shoot a raccoon that had entered the couple's Chapelwood subdivision home.

Investigators determined there had been no raccoon in that home and believe Fernandez concocted the story to avoid arrest.

Fernandez suffered a leg wound and was released from the hospital following treatment. Her boyfriend has been admitted with a serious, but non-life threatening, wound to the arm.