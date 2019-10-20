Gr8 Things To Do This Week Across East Tennessee

Here are eight great things to do in East Tennessee this week.

Macklemore comes to Knoxville

U.S. Cellular® is celebrating 35 years of service in Knoxville and wants to say thank you to the Knoxville community by hosting a FREE concert with Grammy-award winner Macklemore.

General admission tickets will be available at area U.S. Cellular® stores beginning on September 28 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be distributed in pairs on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

5:30 p.m. U.S. Cellular Customer Access

6:00 p.m. Doors Open

7:00 p.m. Concert

https://www.tbarena.com/event/u-s-cellular-presents-macklemore/94/

Little Black Dress Initiative

The Junior League of Knoxville (JLK) will hold its third annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI), which is an awareness and fundraising campaign surrounding the issue of domestic violence. LBDI is a week-long endeavor from October 21-25, 2019, during which time participants wear one black dress for five consecutive days, illustrating the impact of limited resources, time, and opportunities on many victims of domestic violence. The campaign sparks conversations about domestic violence prevention, spreads awareness, and raises funds to support partnering organizations that directly assist victims of such crimes. The LBDI campaign originated in London, UK, and since its inception, has been adopted across over 80 different Junior Leagues in North America.

Little Black Dress Initiative fundraising event schedule:

October 3 – The Beauty MRKT shopping event, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (Sip and Shop from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm) at 4921 Homberg Drive, Suite B1, Knoxville, TN 37919

October 8 – "Flowers on the Water" with Helen Ross McNabb Center at the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm from 5:00 to 7:00 pm

October 18 – Shopping Event at Kendra Scott Knoxville from 5:00 to 7:00 pm

October 21 – Cyclebar class at 7:30 pm, $25 per person, pay at the door

October 22 - Painting with a Twist at the Farragut location at 6:00 pm, $35 per person, reserve a seat on their website: https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/knoxville/

October 23 – Shopping event at Est8te from 5:00 to 7:00 pm

April 4 – Black Dress Ball at The Foundry, additional information coming later this year

Madame Butterfly Knoxville Opera Season Opener

At the turn of the 20th century, an innocent Japanese girl falls victim to a U.S. naval officer and an ancient code of honor that foreshadows her fate. Puccini's dramatic, romantic music brilliantly underscores the tragedy which never fails to bring tears to the eyes. This visually provocative presentation, a revival of the 2010 production, features Metropolitan Opera soprano Danielle Pastin as the betrayed Butterfly, and tenor Richard Troxell as Lt. B. F. Pinkerton, star of Frédéric Mitterand's award-winning film version of the opera.

https://www.knoxvilleopera.com/madame-butterfly/

Spooktacular Extravaganza

This annual downtown event will be held on Friday, October 25th and will certainly be spooktacular! Downtown West Broadway Avenue will be closed from 4:45 – 8:00 p.m. from Boyd Thomas Clothing to Broadway Methodist Church. Activities will include trick or treating at downtown businesses, a dog costume contest, a dance party in the street and more.

Downtown Maryville, Tennessee

Broadway Ave, Maryville, Tennessee 37803

Friday, October 25, 2019 at 5 PM – 8 PM

Garth Brooks tickets go back on sale

Saturday, November 16TH 7:00 PM

Neyland Stadium

Knoxville, TN

Presented by Amazon Music

A very large number of great show production release seats will be made available for sale beginning Friday, October 25th 10 a.m. There is an 8-ticket limit.

Only three ways to buy:

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No advance box office sales.

ALL SEATS RESERVED

Prices:

$94.95 All Inclusive

SPECIAL NOTE:

Fans should go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "Insider Tips" to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/insidertips

6th Annual Haiti Fest

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will present the 6th annual Haiti Fest, Fri. Oct 25, 5:30 - 9pm at the Southern Depot, 318 Depot Ave. The event will feature authentic Haitian cuisine, Caribbean Music with Ver Henry of Carib Sound and an auction of original Folk and local art to benefit K-13 education at St. Francis Xavier school in Fond des Blancs, Haiti. Admission with dinner is $20 per adult and $10 for children. Visit www.facebook/KnoxvilleHaitiFest for more info.

Marble Springs Folklore Tour

Take a guided tour through the woods as we tell strange stories of local and regional folklore, monsters, and frightening tales that have haunted the dreams of those in the past. From the Wampus Cat to the Boo Hag, these tales have been passed down for generations and have preserved distinct cultural traditions. Explore the monsters and stories that frightened men, women, and children alike in an era before television. Come visit us and join the ranks of the terrified!

Dates: Friday, Oct. 25th & Saturday, Oct. 26th.

Gates open at 6 pm, and tours start at 6:30 pm.

General Admission: $10.00

Member Price: $8.00

Be sure to bring your own flashlight!

Reserve your tickets online at their Facebook page now. For questions or help reserving tickets, call 865-712-9076.

